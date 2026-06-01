Baldur's Gate 2 remake is reportedly in the works at Wizards of the Coast

While we all impatiently wait for Baldur's Gate 4, it seems that Hasbro is looking to its past before steamrolling into the future. According to new reports, Wizards of the Coast is working on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2, and there's also a chance that a remaster of the original is in the works, too, with the co-lead designer of the second installment returning for the project.

The incredible success of Baldur's Gate 3 has made the franchise one of the biggest in gaming history, so it's no surprise that Hasbro is looking to capitalize on the momentum it has. For many gamers, BG3 was the first game in the series that they played, so it also makes a lot of sense to bring back the first two entries, update them with modern technology, and push them out for fans to enjoy while they wait for the next entry in the RPG franchise.

According to a report by PC Gamer, Baldur's Gate 2 is currently being worked on at WotC, although they suggest that it's likely that an upgraded version of the original game is also being worked on. According to their sources, Kevin Martens, who left BG2 developer Bioware to join Blizzard in 2009, has started work on the project already. This comes after he returned to Wizards of the Coast to help with Exodus, a sci-fi RPG game being developed by WotC studio Archetype Entertainment.

It would certainly be odd to work on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2 and not be doing the first game too, as the second ties directly into its predecessor. There's no word on release plans, but it makes sense that they would drop together.

This isn't the first time that we've seen a return to those original games, with Beamdog dropping the Enhanced Editions of both titles in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The current project, however, appears to be remakes, not remasters, which widens the scope of what WotC can do. It seems unlikely that we'll see the early Baldur's Gate games ditch the real-time gameplay in favor of the turn-based combat that Larian produced so magnificently, but it would be interesting to see if it can find a middle ground that still feels like those original titles, while also appealing to Baldur's Gate 3 fans.

There's no estimated release date for these remakes at the moment, but there's still plenty of Dungeons and Dragons goodness coming our way, with an HBO series in the works, too.