This will be “the last year” of Baldur’s Gate 3 development

In the run-up to the release of Patch 7, developer Larian has made clear that the 1.0 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is unlikely to launch in 2022. But while the studio is sticking by a release date of ‘when it’s ready’ for now, it doesn’t sound like development is going to drag out forever, either. Larian expects this to be the final year of the game’s development.

“We’re going to release it when it’s ready,” Larian head Swen Vincke tells us in an interview. “I mean, the main goal here is quality: getting the game at the quality level that it needs to be. That said, we do think we still need a year to do that. But it will be the last year. We’re getting to the end of it.”

Vincke adds that the launch is “probably not this year, but it’s not going to be much later than that.” Hope is alive for that Q1 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, then.

For now, of course, it’s all about Patch 7 and the new Barbarian class, which you can learn much more about at that link.

For more RPG games, you know where to click.