One thing that’s really set Baldur’s Gate 3 apart – other than it being an utterly stupendous RPG – is how developer Larian Studios has communicated with its audience. During its early access period right up to today, the developer has been as clear and open about what it’s doing and what’s happening with the game as possible. With the next big patch on the horizon for the game, that’s still proving true even while the open beta for the update has had to be delayed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch seven is going to be a big one, something we’ve known about for a while thanks to the developer’s track record of sharing what’s coming. One of the side effects of a large set of changes – even in an RPG as smooth as this one – is how unexpected stuff can crop up. That’s exactly what’s happened here, with the latest version of the update disabling passive rolls. In a Dungeons and Dragons game like this that would introduce a large amount of issues and as a result Larian has delayed the closed beta test for the patch until later in the week.

To make it up to fans looking forward to tearing into the patch, the developer has shared more about what everyone can expect from it. Larian has already let everyone know about split screen and Honour Mode improvements, new modding tools, and expanded evil endings, but there’s plenty it hasn’t shown off before with some juicy new stuff coming soon.

One big change will be related to Honour Mode itself, or rather, to players who want to make their game harder without having to dive into that particular mode. Custom games will now allow you to play with Honour Mode rules, giving you a tougher game with harder battles, all away from the mode.

Video options will be made clearer, some Honour Mode battles will be made harder with new combat mechanics, soap will no longer default to being eaten – instead you’ll wash yourself with it, Jaheira won’t go astray anymore, and Gale’s Necrotic Aura won’t be active when you load a save anymore. It all adds up to make a game that we already thought was amazing even better, as our Baldur’s Gate 3 review can attest.

There’s lots more and you can get the full lowdown on everything related to patch seven over on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam announcement. Just beware, some of these may be spoilers if you haven’t explored the game to its fullest just yet.

