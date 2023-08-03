Baldur’s Gate 3 error code 119120612 explained – access denied

What is error code 119120612 in Baldur’s Gate 3? As the game has only just entered its full release, you might find yourself with frustrating errors when trying to log in or gain access to Larian Studios’ D&D-inspired game.

With so many players trying to login at once to experience Baldur's Gate 3 in all its glory, there could be queues to login or connection issues, or even this access denied message. We've deciphered some of the most common error codes to get you back on your way.

What is Baldur’s Gate 3 error code 119120612?

Baldur’s Gate 3 error code 119120612 means that your saved game is corrupted. This can be caused by the Steam client, Windows Defender issues, or not having admin privileges to run the game.

Make sure to run the game by right-clicking and selecting the ‘Run as administrator’ option. You can do this within the Steam client or from the desktop. If this isn’t fixing the issue, there are more steps you can follow.

How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 error code 119120612 – access denied

To fix the Baldur’s Gate 3 error code 119120612 first ensure you’re running the game as an administrator. You should also make sure you’ve deleted the early access version of the game including any save files. If this doesn’t work, a full re-install of the game should fix any further corruption.

If the game still isn't launching for you, it might just be that the servers are clogged with the release of the game, and you could wait before trying again.