Baldur's Gate 3 will go down in history as one of the greatest games of this decade, if not this century. While its main distinguishing features that elevated it above the likes of Divinity: Original Sin were the D&D license and a trailer of an elf fucking a bear, Larian's RPG became a cultural phenomenon that caught the world's attention and launched the careers of its main cast into the stratosphere. But after all that excitement, it turns out that fewer than a quarter of Baldur's Gate 3 players have finished the game on Steam.

Honestly, I get it. I'm a part of the problem. I've got up to Act 3 on two separate playthroughs on PC (I've finished the game on console, if that counts?) and stopped. I don't know if it's new games stealing my attention or analysis paralysis when faced with the eponymous city of Baldur's Gate 3 itself, but I understand being overwhelmed at this point, even if you love the RPG.

However, even I am astonished by how few players have actually finished the critically-acclaimed 2023 Game of the Year. According to Baldur's Gate 3's Steam achievements, just 23.4% of players have finished the game, and been rewarded with Larian's gratitude. Well spotted, Reddit.

This doesn't even account for multiple playthroughs, as the Steam achievement would be unlocked for your account as soon as you finish the game once.

However, when compared with other RPGs, the stats start to make more sense. Just 22.5% of people have finished The Witcher 3, an RPG that has been available for over a decade now. Just 11.1% of players have completed Skyrim's last quest on the 2016 special edition of the game. Most people just don't finish sprawling RPGs!

Maybe it shouldn't be shocking, considering that 10% of players haven't even escaped the Nautiloid. But it still seems low. So if you, like me, haven't finished Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, now is the time to fix that. It'll be worth it, I promise.

