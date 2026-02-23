Elon Musk reportedly delayed a Grok update because it kept getting Baldur's Gate 3 facts wrong

Only videogame purists refuse to utilize the internet for help in 2026. I grew up in an era where internet guides were proliferating, forums were the ideal place to seek answers to the Pokemon puzzles that plagued my playtime, and yet my internet access and 'screen time' was managed by my parents. These days, it's far easier to find the perfect guide for every game, and yet Elon Musk still allegedly delayed an update to his Grok AI so that it could answer Baldur's Gate 3 questions more accurately.

Listen, we've all been there. Whether you're wondering what the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes are, or you just want to make sure you romance Astarion correctly, this is an RPG that practically requires guides (at least on your subsequent playthroughs). I didn't realise I'd completely skipped an entire area the first time around!

With the increase in AI chatbots scouring the internet for autocomplete-style answers to all of your questions, it's only natural that players are turning to them for help with the games, too - Baldur's Gate 3 included. However, I don't think anyone expected Elon Musk to delay a crucial Grok update because it kept getting Baldur's Gate questions wrong. Or did we?

The news comes from a Business Insider report. Business Insider's sources say that, "a model release was delayed for several days because Musk was dissatisfied with how the chatbot answered detailed questions about the videogame 'Baldur's Gate.'" Presumably this was the most recent instalment rather than the 1998 classic, but clearly Grok was getting simple things wrong.

All AI has proven controversial for its impact on critical thinking, causation of health problems for people living near data centers, and the effects it has had on computer and console prices. However, Grok is more controversial than most. After scandals involving Hitler and inappropriate images of children, you'd think that videogames would be the last thing on Musk's mind when it comes to fixing xAI's problems.

Alas, Musk is instead more keen on teaching the bot to play League of Legends, with a whole "war room" dedicated to teaching the AI system how to play. I guess, then, Musk can have it log into his account to head up the ranked leaderboard like he (allegedly) cheats with Diablo 4.

As it stands, using an AI to scrape videogame guides is a bad idea - and not just because of the controversies. LLMs are practically designed to spread popular misconceptions because they take the most common answers rather than analyzing which of them are correct. As such, Grok or any other AI will scrape out of date or unfinished guides and repeat their advice verbatim. It's far easier to tell if the information you're reading is up to date and correct when you're perusing a guide or wiki written by a real human. With the number of major patches Baldur's Gate 3 has had post-launch, that's a vitally important distinction.

And if you want an AI to play a game for you, I've got some serious questions about how much you actually like playing games in the first place.