Larian won’t tell us what Baldur’s Gate 3’s Guild of Great Genius is all about

If you’ve signed Baldur’s Gate 3‘s EULA, you probably owe Larian a song or interpretive dance if you want to get into one of the new PC game’s secret guilds. Players swiftly discovered that agreeing to the document means that you’ve signed up for an “additional quest” to send Larian one “recording of a chant, song, text, poem, or interpretive dance performed by you and extolling your interest in the Forgotten Realms”.

The prize for doing so? Status as a founding member of the Guild of Great Genius. “Should you decline to undertake and finish this quest within the first three winters following your acceptance of this pact, you forfeit subsequent fame, fortune, and/or infamy as a founding member of our Guild of Great Genius. You hereby grant Larian Studios a worldwide, perpetual, and royalty-free license to share such recordings through Larian Studios’ social media channels.”

Being the passionate, curious journalists we are, we reached out for information as to what the benefits of the club are. We don’t just dance for anyone or anything.

“The Guild’s board and chair have been pleasantly surprised by the creativity and genius of all submissions,” the Chairman of the Guild tells us. “Applicants of eligible stature will be contacted in the near future to receive their admissions’ honours.

“However, as the Guild’s members are sworn to uphold secrecy of the Founding Charter, you’ll have to indulge us with your own submission to find out more.”

We’re currently badgering our Deputy Ed’ Rich to come up with something, and we’ll be sure to update you if we get anywhere.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has enjoyed a fine start to life in Early Access. Larian boss Swen Vincke took to Twitter to say that “sales are insane – this is just Early Access you all. We just wanted to have a nice little community to iterate with. Now what are we going to do?” The studio was also happy to throw its hat in the ring as to why Steam had a wobble on the night the Early Access kicked off.

Larian has also been swift to patch the game as it comes to grips with the various bugs Early Access brings, with one Baldur’s Gate 3 crash fix going out last week.

