Turns out Baldur’s Gate 3 players are “all horny” and evil

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now just over a month into its Early Access stage, and developer Larian Studios has already gathered some pretty critical data about those playing the game. “They’re all horny, I can tell you that,” Swen Vincke, founder of Larian has told IGN. “so we’ve put a lot of effort into making sure the parts are there.” The stats released last month showed that 98.63% of players have had sex, with Gale being the favourite choice.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, players are not only horny, but they are also evil, the data so far suggests. People are going out of their way to head down evil paths in order to sleep with the warrior cleric, Minthara. However, although players themselves want to be evil, they have made it clear they don’t want their companions to follow in their footsteps. “There’s been a group of people complaining about the fact that the companions are snarky and they have to have an opinion,” Vincke reveals.

Along with noting players’ horny and evil antics, Vincke noted the studio has been watching where players have been ‘save scumming’, an action that allows players to save before an important decision and reload if the situation doesn’t go their way. The most restarted scenario involves saving the lives of children, so it seems like even evil folks have to draw the line somewhere.

The character creation in Baldur’s Gate 3 is extremely deep, so you would expect the face of evil to have demon horns and red eyes. Well, apparently not, Larian recently combined all of the most popular character creation options and came up with a generic handsome white man (pictured below). So, it seems fans are enjoying living out their evil, handsome dreams.

