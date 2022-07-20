Baldur’s Gate 3 patch keeps dead bodies from standing back up

An update is out today for Dungeons & Dragons RPG game Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing an alarming issue with corpses. It seems that if your party went to camp after a battle and then returned to the site of the encounter, you were likely to see the bodies of your slain enemies standing up, which is not the expected behaviour for dead people. Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #26 corrects this and a few other stray bugs.

Larian says the latest hotfix addresses several crashes and progression blockers. For instance, your party members should now all appear in camp correctly, no matter how many times you visit the camp. Another camp-related bug would result in a permanent black screen if the game had just loaded after you went to camp, and that issue has been resolved.

Another progression block would occur in multiplayer if you handed over control of an Origin character to another player, and Larian says this hotfix should fix that issue too. Crashes linked to the bibberbangs’ explosion effects, loading a save, and saving in camp after creating the Vision of the Absolute Spear have been fixed as well.

Cinematics have gotten a round of tweaks and fixes – halflings and gnomes should look at the correct speakers now, for instance – and the UI has gotten some attention, too.

The full patch notes for Hotfix #26 can be found on Steam.