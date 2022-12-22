Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix keeps gaseous beings from falling off cliffs

A hefty new Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix is out, hot on the heels of Patch 9, which introduced the new Paladin D&D class. The hotfix adds some welcome new features to the RPG game, such as pings for the minimap, and it also prevents characters in gaseous form from being shoved over cliffs.

Gaseous form is a level three transmutation spell that can be cast by sorcerers, warlocks, and wizards who have studied in that school. It allows the caster to transform themselves or an ally in melee range into a cloud of mist, making them resistant to all damage and granting advantage on any constitution, dexterity, and strength saving throws.

Trouble is, the spell wasn’t impacting characters’ mass correctly, and thus they could still be shoved off high embankments or cliffs and falling to their demise. Hotfix #30 corrects this, and characters in gaseous form will also no longer be affected by any surface conditions on the ground they pass over as sentient effervescences.

That’s perhaps not the most impactful change in the latest hotfix, it’s just the one that amused me the most. There’s plenty more in there, however: you can now use ping on the minimap, which is definitely a helpful feature in co-op. The hotfix includes a fix for multi-projectile spells like magic missile, which now should use the correct paths and strike your selected targets – also a pretty big deal.

An issue that caused characters to take damage when using the ‘throw’ action to hurl a thrown weapon has been corrected, and Larian has also fixed a strange bug that caused all zombies to die when the original zombie created with the animate dead spell was killed.

The full patch notes have all the details, which are worth going through if you’re planning a new playthrough of the Early Access RPG. We now know that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date will be sometime in August – and we’ll be looking forward to Matt Mercer’s portrayal of the legendary hero Minsc.