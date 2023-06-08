Baldur’s Gate 3 adds the delicious sneers of Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs joins Baldur’s Gate 3 as a second major antagonist for Larian Studios’ upcoming Dungeons and Dragons RPG game. A trailer at the the Summer Game Fest showcase unveils Isaacs, best known for his role as the malicious Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter along with playing Captain Hook in the 2003 Peter Pan movie, who will be playing Lord Enver Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lord Enver Gortash is the designer of Baldur’s Gate’s Steel Watchers, a group of magical clockwork warriors built as the city’s defenders. These creations have elevated Gortash in status, rising him rapidly up to become one of the city’s most influential figures in his role as the de facto “protector of Baldur’s Gate.”

The news was initially teased by Larian on its Twitter account, where General Ketheric Thorm – voiced by the equally illustrious J.K. Simmons – addresses Isaacs’ character. “It isn’t you I answer to, Gortash,” Simmons growls. Now we know this incredible conflict of personalities will be backed by the sultry vocal chords of Isaacs, who feels like a perfect counterpart to set up some delightfully devilish dialogues between the pair.

“It was a thrill to join the Baldur’s Gate universe,” Isaacs says, “but I fear that the magnificent Lord Enver Gortash is being mischaracterized as a villain. In a brutal world of betrayals and butchery, he’s learned to lie better and backstab first.

“The joy in voicing him – apart from the obvious pleasure in getting to look so glorious – was that the creative team and I got to play loose enough to find ways that he could enjoy the ride and make the players hate him more!” Now that’s exactly what I wanted to hear, because his velvety sneers as the Malfoy patriarch were spine-chillingly sublime.

Personally, I can’t wait to see how the pair play off one another. We’ve already seen more of the cast in action, including Matthew Mercer in the role of mysterious ranger Minsc, who joins players as a companion and brings his hamster Boo along for the ride as well. Baldur’s Gate 3 is really shaping up to feature quite the cast, and we’re eager to see who else might join.

With the full Baldur’s Gate 3 release date set to roll up in late August, make sure you’re ready by studying the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and checking out the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your PC is ready for the horrors that await.