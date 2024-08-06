Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs ever made – that’s a statement I don’t think many will disagree with. Larian’s unspeakably good (and incomprehensibly huge) game is an all-timer, and today it’s celebrating the one-year anniversary of its full launch on PC. In a new video commemorating the milestone, Larian’s top dog Swen Vincke not only thanks fans for their support on BG3, but looks ahead to the studio’s next project, saying that it’ll be “something shiny, something big.”

While there are still a few big updates to come for the RPG, we’ve known for a few months now that Larian is already starting to move on from Baldur’s Gate 3 and begin work on a new game – and we also know that it won’t be Baldur’s Gate 4, before you ask. For some fans, that’s obviously disappointing news, but Vincke has said in the past that he’s “never been so sure” about a decision and that Larian’s next project will still be an ambitious one.

His latest remark about the studio’s post-Baldur’s Gate 3 game further emphasizes all of this, but tempers expectations by suggesting that it is still a fair way off.

“You have no idea how much energy developers like us take from feedback like yours,” the Larian CEO says. “We’re going to take all of that energy and convert it into something new, something shiny, something big. It’s going to take a little bit of time but by the time it’s going to be finished, I think you’re going to like it. Here’s to the next one.”

Of course, it’s far too early for any solid details to emerge about the project, but from this statement you can definitely deduce that it’s not going to be a considerably smaller game than BG3. Vincke is also once again expressing that it is something that’ll feel truly “new” versus what has come before it. It’s hard to predict whether this will be a brand-new IP, or whether an external partner will entrust Larian with making a GOTY-worthy RPG out of their intellectual property, as Wizards of the Coast did with D&D for Baldur’s Gate 3.

