If you’ve played through Baldur’s Gate 3 enough times, the combat might start feeling predictable. There are a plethora of tools, classes, and combat options available every time you start a fresh save, but you’re still going through the same fights and mysteries you were on your first playthrough. Over a year since launch, then, this brand-new BG3 mod adds almost 40 encounters to the base game to make your next Tav’s quest feel fresh.

Created by ‘Palderon,’ this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds 38 new encounters to the Wildlands, alongside two hidden mini-bosses to really stretch your exploration and fighting skills. So while Many More Monsters wants to make Baldur’s Gate 3 bigger, it doesn’t want to make the RPG harder.

“[The] difficulty level is made to be in line with the base game, some [fights are] a bit harder and some easy, and made to work with Combat Extender to scale the difficulty of everything together,” Palderon writes. “I recommend turning up the difficulty by giving enemies more attributes primarily, not giving them more damage/ac/hp.” Combat Extender already gives you even more control over fights, and Palderon now gives you even more encounters too.

There’s a mix of standard encounters, breadcrumbs to help you explore and find them, scripted events, and even some mini-bosses as mentioned. When I come back to a game after some time away the first thing I often want is more to do, and Palderon’s mod offers just that. By integrating these encounters into the base game seamlessly, you can explore BG3 and still find new experiences, making it feel entirely new all over again.

After the Wildlands Palderon says they’re also going to tackle the Underdark and Mountain Pass next, with balance passes coming for each area as they’re added to the mod.

You can find Palderon’s Many More Monsters mod right here, with hints for the hidden bosses found on the Nexus Mods articles tab. If you want to find these new mini-bosses yourself be my guest, otherwise you’ll want to decode the hints.

Now that Larian’s adventure is a year old, you’ll want to check out the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes if you’re diving back in to test out this mod.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.