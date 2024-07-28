It’s not even been a year, and Baldur’s Gate 3 already has one of the most impressive modding scenes on PC. Skyrim and Fallout might still stand tall, but with Larian working on new modding tools, the sky is about to become the limit for BG3 creations. You can add new races, weapons, armor, and visuals to Faerûn already, but a new collection of mods offers up a completely modular, customizable, and ultra-challenging experience if you’ve got what it takes.

Modder ‘Mithras666’ just dropped a five-part series of add-ons for Baldur’s Gate 3, with each creation filled with configurable menus for enemy AI, stats, spells, and a handful of extra mechanics. Now that BG3 has officially been crowned one of the best PC games ever made, you can jump back in and overhaul the experience to your liking.

With so many Baldur’s Gate 3 mods in the collection, I’ll start with ‘Smarter AI.’ In this first mod, there are loads of general improvements, with NPCs having a better understanding of mechanics like resistances, immunities, summons, and even prioritizing low HP party members first. Positioning is more important than ever, and enemy AI feels smarter on the whole, so you’ve got to play harder.

Specific NPCs also behave differently now. Goblins are dumber, bosses are smarter, and beasts are aggressive but lack intelligence. Every fight is wildly different, and if you stumble across an encounter with various enemy types, you need to take your time and consider each move, even more than in Honour Mode.

That’s not all, though, as you can toggle multiple new game modes with an extra menu. Every single enemy in the game can be given Raphael’s archetype, turning all NPCs into geniuses that push you to your limits. Then you can give all enemies an extra dash at the start of a fight, jump as a free action, and even more. If you want it, you can turn every single encounter in BG3 into Avernus itself. Just make sure you have the stomach for it.

Then there’s the ‘Enemy Spells’ mod. Here, Mithras666 gives you modular control over how your foes use magic. So you can give everybody full access to cantrips, make it so all enemies get spells and don’t even need spellslots to cast them, or force each NPC into using spells related to their archetype. Just like with the AI mod, you’re given complete modular control over how NPCs use spells, and can turn the difficulty up to 11 if you’ve got what it takes.

If you’re feeling really dangerous, the ‘Enemy Stats’ mod does much the same but for, well, stats. You can easily modify Baldur’s Gate 3 so enemies scale better with you as you play, and have them be completely overpowering at any given time. Combine all three mods and you can make BG3 nigh on impossible, or meticulously customize the experience to suit how you want to challenge yourself in your next playthrough.

Mithras666 has also done the same for exhaustion and regeneration, so if you find specific spell slots and abilities don’t come back fast enough you can tweak each individually, while also adjusting the exhaustion mechanic in the same way.

There’s a mountain of choice here, but that’s the point. The sheer volume of modular customization options offers a world of possibilities for your umpteenth playthrough, with every minor detail customizable on top of already revamped AI and spells.

You can download all five of Mithras666’s BG3 mods from their Nexus profile, and then pick and choose how to configure each. If you want the ultimate challenge, or just further control over AI and how Larian’s game works, you can do whatever suits you.

