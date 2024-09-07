If you thought you were finally done with Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems that feeling might have been premature. Of course, there’s been a steady stream of fantastic BG3 mods ever since the Dungeons and Dragons RPG launched in full just over one year ago, but the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 has given players a much more accessible route into further tweaking and customizing one of the best PC games in years. As if its Steam player count wasn’t proof enough, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke confirms that the new update reached a staggering milestone on its first day.

Perhaps the most crucial feature of Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 is the addition of modding tools and an in-game mod manager, making it easier than ever to create, share, download, and install mods. You can add as many as you want to your list and then quickly flip them on and off, and there’s even the option to easily sync your enabled mods with your friends if you’re looking to play 2023’s best RPG in multiplayer.

Given that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still regularly peaking at active player counts of 100,000, an astonishing number for a primarily single-player experience a year after it launched, it seems fair to assume that these more accessible mods would also be pretty popular.

Fortunately, there’s no need to wonder. “Modding is pretty big,” Vincke remarks in a post shared via X/Twitter, “We had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours.” With a wealth of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods already making their way onto the in-game browser, you’re already spoiled for choice, and that number is likely to rise dramatically over the coming weeks.

The update also includes plenty more, including 13 vicious and intense new cutscenes for the DnD game’s various evil endings, a range of new dialogue options and animations, some more improvements to the challenging Honor Mode difficulty setting, and plenty of balance tweaks and bug fixes to make the overall experience better across the board.

Whether you’re still in the middle of a playthrough or are tempted to come back once again, the time is certainly right to return to BG3. But there’s even more in the works – while Larian is planning to focus more on its next project, Vincke has previously stated that future patches are still planned to introduce features such as crossplay and a photo mode.

Larian head of publishing Michael Douse adds to this with a further confirmation, and a small tease that we might still see a few more surprises. “We aren’t going to talk about what’s coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs,” he writes, “but there are things we’ve said we’ll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook.”

Whatever they have in store, I’m sure it will be delicious. The official Baldur’s Gate 3 account even gets in on the teasing, responding to a post calling patch 7 the “final major update” with a reply that simply says, “Final major update?” and adds the thinking emoji. It also reminds players that if you aren’t quite ready to jump into the new patch yet, you can wind back to patch 6 via the beta menu – simply right-click on BG3 in your Steam library and click Properties and then Betas to get there.

