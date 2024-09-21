Baldur’s Gate 3 is an intimate game. You and your party can get to know each other pretty well across the Sword Coast, and it’s one of the many reasons the RPG has become an instant classic. Developer Larian leans heavily on authentic representations of relationships, sex, and intimacy, all of which paid off. You can’t always reinstigate BG3’s romance though, making it feel like a static point in time instead of an actual relationship. Well, a new mod changes just that.

Called Replayable Romance Scenes and created by ‘Cerberyy’ and ‘Moxi,’ this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gives you quick access to many of the RPG’s more intimate moments – without needing to reload a save.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds a new spell container to common class actions on your hotbar, and all you need to do is cast it on whoever you want. You can “initiate these scenes with any companion, NPC or inanimate objects,” you desire, as “these are custom scenes that do not depend on and won’t affect your game state.”

The moments on offer include Astarion’s act one romance scene, Minthara’s romance scene, Astarion’s act three post-ascension scene, and Wyll’s dance scene. So if you want to bust a move alongside Withers or get extra freaky with The Emperor, you absolutely can.

It’s not exactly every single romance scene with any character, sure, but this is the next best thing. If the Baldur’s Gate 3 bear scene taught us anything, even before launch, it’s that players want to get down and dirty. This mod makes the dream even more of a reality, letting you recreate (or reenact, I’m not quite sure) a handful of the game’s best romance scenes.

You can download the Replayable Romance Scenes mod right here, and make sure you check out Cerberry and Moxi’s guidelines and required installations. These are the modders responsible for the beloved hugs and kisses overhauls as well, if you want to complete the set.

