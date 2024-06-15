You and some friends can dive into a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that turns it into a roguelike right now. With a unique progression system, over 100 hours of potential content, and a scaling difficulty depending on how you’re doing, you’ll be putting your BG3 combat skills to the test. As one of PCGamesN’s most ardent roguelike and mod enjoyers, this is like a dream come true.

Called ‘Trials of Tav,’ this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod turns the Larian CRPG into a fully-fledged roguelike game. The DnD turn-based combat of BG3 is already incredibly dense and rewards player experimentation, so morphing it into an endless roguelike actually makes a lot of sense. Created by ‘Hippo0o,’ you can play the mod alone with NPCs or with a party of friends, and suiting up in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Honour Mode means you can even start from scratch every time you die, in true roguelike fashion.

The combat-only mod has you fighting rooms of enemies and upping your RogueScore, which helps you unlock progressively better power-ups. There are 38 maps, over 250 enemies, and over 100 hours of new gameplay. According to Hippo0o, anyway.

You can play from an old save and get an updated RogueScore to help the roguelike mode adjust to your progression, but it’s recommended that you start a fresh save as not to ruin your old one, and to get the full experience.

After each encounter, you’ll get some randomized loot and be sent back to camp, where you can gear up for the next fight. There’s even a currency you get that helps you unlock more spells, camp supplies, tadpoles, and more to give you a leg up.

If you set it to Honour Mode and manage to get all the way through a run without dying, you can then give into a New Game Plus run. Enemies are harder and you’ll struggle more, but at least you start with full builds this time.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 roguelike mod can be found here, alongside download and compatibility instructions.

You’ll want to brush up on Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes before diving into this mod, as every scrap of information you can take into your next run could be the difference between success and failure.

