Baldur's Gate 3's official livestream gets banned on YouTube and TikTok. Why? "Demon sex."

Baldur's Gate 3's official livestream was axed midway through on YouTube, as the platform's nudity policy kicked in a little too hard.

I seem to be making a habit of writing about canceled livestreams. It began with Wardogs' dildo incident, and now Larian's official Baldur's Gate 3 broadcast has been hit with the 'cease your shenanigans' hammer on YouTube and TikTok. The studio's Dark Urge run - hosted by Senior Communications Director Aoife Wilson - was cut short on both platforms. The reason? "Body exposure and sexualized behaviors." I'm surprised we've managed to get this far without that being a problem.

Our journey begins in the House of Hope, the demonic Raphael's hellish sanctuary that is anything but hopeful. There is, of course, the relatively steamy sex encounter with Haarlep, an Incubus that can take on various different forms. Given Aoife is playing Dark Urge, she immediately gives in to Haarlep's temptations. What ensues is a relatively intense few moments, and while most of the characters' private parts are covered by a very large, golden D20, that doesn't seem to have been enough to fend off the ban hammer.

At 12:46pm precisely, Aoife's stream on Larian's second channel, Larian: Channel From Hell was cut short, as YouTube's nudity filters kicked in and killed it dead. "LIVE violation," the message reads. "Your LIVE: 'Larian's Dark Urge Run: Claws' streamed on 08/05/2026 at 12:46pm has been discontinued because of a violation: Body Exposure and Sexualized Behaviors." The vod is also unavailable on the channel, and there's no mention of how long the ban lasts for.

"Baldur's Gate 3 is now cancelled," writes Larian's Publishing Director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse, attaching the aforementioned warning message. "Getting banned on your own birthday is such a cool and edgy thing to do."

The Twitch stream, which proceeded as normal, shows the moment where the ban kicks in. "Guess whose stream got banned from YouTube!" Lockheart says. "Nooo! Did it really? It did? Oopsie! Clip that for next week.

"Wow. It was only a little bit of demon sex? Everyone's so prudish these days, come on," she continues. "It's just a little bit of demon sex - lighten up guys." A few moment later, she then announces "we're also now banned on TikTok! Again! Yes! Everyone's so gagged because of our demon sex. Sorry! Too hot for YouTube and TikTok: Larian. I'm taking that as a badge of honor." She immediately dissolves into laughter. "Please don't fire us. We're doing our best - we did our best."

This is the second time in recent weeks that a developer livestream has been banned for breaking terms of service. Wardogs, an upcoming tactical FPS game, saw its inaugural broadcast cut short on Twitch after one developer threw, ahem, a bright yellow dildo at his colleague.

Either way, Larian's ban is a great three-year anniversary story, and the team takes it well. Hopefully Aoife's journey will resume as normal next week, preferably with even more demon sex. Rules are made to be broken, right? How very Haarlep of me.