Don’t worry, this Baldur’s Gate 3 patch won’t break your saves, probably

Okay, let’s try that again. There’s a patch out now for Baldur’s Gate III that squishes bugs and makes several improvements to the RPG game‘s UI and dialogue choices. What it won’t do – we’re pretty sure – is break your saved games. The first version of the patch was reportedly doing that for some players – enough of them, at least, that Larian decided to roll the patch back until it figured out what was going on.

Now the studio has redeployed Patch #1 for Baldur’s Gate III, presumably having verified that it isn’t going to mess with anyone’s progress. It’s worth pointing out that Baldur’s Gate III is in early access, and so players should probably expect a save wipe or three between now and official launch, but that wasn’t part of Larian’s plan for this initial update.

Judging from the changelog, Patch #1 isn’t making any major changes to what’s in the early access build of Baldur’s Gate III. Instead, it’s focused on doing some tidying up with various animations, UI features, text, and dialogue options. Certain in-game cinematics should work better now, and Astarion won’t think that Lae’zel has inspected your camp before she joins your party.

Here’s the full list of changes, via Steam:

Improvements:

Added polish and bug fixes to several in-game cinematics, such as Shadow Heart recruitment, Astarion recruitment and Volo’s Poem. (These will be ongoing throughout EA).

Added minor text tweaks to various bits and bobs.

Altered certain dialogue choices for different NPCs.

Added extra combat tutorial messages to better explain the basics (let us know how you get on).

Astarion no longer thinks Lae’zel inspected you at camp when she is not in your party. Quite rightly.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash related to having the level up screen open while in a dialog.

Fixed a crash related to dropping items from inventory.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the start of combat.

Fixed a possible blocking issue when using the transponder at the end of the tutorial twice.

Fixed black screen issue when ending tutorial if the transponder was used by any character that is not the main player avatar.

Fixed a possible blocking issue when reassigning characters to others players while in combat.

Fixed an issue with lip sync not working correctly.

Fixed several localization issues.

Fixed combat UI not updating correctly when someone joined during combat.

Fixed party shared gold and items not always working in dialog checks.

Fixed summons from NPC’s getting stuck in combat.

Fixed levelled up characters having duplicated racial and class features.

Fixed not being able to level up to level 4 on a Zariel Tiefling Cleric of Light due to cantrip selection.

Fixed text cut-off issues in several interfaces.

Fixed party members getting stuck trying to open doors they run past.

Fixed listening in to dialogs getting stuck in multiplayer, also causing players not being able to save.

Fixed camp button being broken after closing the camp window with escape key.

Fixed “end the day” multiplayer message being broken if a player closed it with an escape key.

Fixed certain quests not having map markers.

Fixed certain secret entrances incorrectly showing up on the map.

Fixed incorrect player portraits in the lobby screen as more people joined.

Fixed Cambion wings and Tiefling tail animations.

Fixed map not centering correctly on player characters in smaller subregions.

Fixed health values not being synced correctly to the Baldur’s Gate 3 twitch extension.

Fixed superiority die not showing actual values when using abilities such as Menacing attack.

Fixed minor issues with hair, skinning and textures on several models.

Fixed lighting issue in owlbear cave.

Fixed not being able to walk over corpses.

Picking up stackable items in when in combat will no longer crash the game.

Tweaked ragdolls to reduce the possibility of models exploding (or glitching. Idk how to explain it, but it’s spooky).

Now, if only they’d tell us what this ‘Guild of Great Genius‘ that they mention in the EULA is all about…