Baldur’s Gate 3’s first story patch is “around the corner”, but it’ll bust your saves

Larian Studios is gearing up to ship out Baldur’s Gate 3‘s next patch. It’s, er, currently called ‘Patch 3‘, but an official name is coming. It’ll be the first update that affects the game’s story that we have got since it entered Early Access last month.

Details are thin on the ground right now, but Larian does issue some important updates on how the patches will work from now on. Essentially, your save won’t be transferable to each new update. To remedy this, Larian says it’s introducing a second branch on each new update that’ll allow you to play through your current savegames. To access the secondary branch, right-click on the game in your Steam library, select properties, click the betas tab, and then hit “patch2” in the list under “Select the beta you would like to opt in to”. After that, rinse and repeat the process when a new update comes out.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the game is currently set to update automatically. If you want to stop that from happening, right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3 in your Steam library, select properties, hit the updates tab, and select the option to only update the game when you launch it.

It’s all a bit fiddly, granted, but such is the way of a game in Early Access. That said, I’m looking forward to seeing how the story changes. Talking to IGN, studio founder Swen Vincke explained that data showed players to be both horny and evil. Any change to the story can only be interesting, right?

