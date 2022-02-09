Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 is coming, and it’ll be “pretty cool”

The next big patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the horizon. Larian Studios has shared a ‘pre-patch announcement’ on Steam to reveal that Patch 7 for the DnD game is “almost here”, and that it’ll be “…pretty cool”.

“It has been a whole festive period since we’ve spoken,” the studio says, assuring fans of the game – which is still in Steam Early Access – that the devs haven’t “been resting on our yule logs, though”. Phew. “Patch 7 is almost here, and we’re so excited for you to play it we could explode. That isn’t necessarily a hint, we’re just very excited,” the devs add.

Sadly, there are no details at all in the dev post, so we’re going to have to wait for the studio’s next Panel From Hell livestream, which Larian says it’s got “coming up to properly reveal it”. The studio does, however, add a mini teaser to this, saying, “let’s just say it’s going to be….pretty cool.” Hmm.

“Ok, that might have been a hint as to what will be in the show itself – just keep yourself calm and all will be revealed soon,” the devs further add. So, that should keep you guessing for now.

Patch 7 is on the way! This update will make save games for previous versions of BG3 incompatible, so if you'd like to continue your Patch 6 adventures, a beta branch is now available! 📝 For more details, head here: https://t.co/BfZ2TkfiXt pic.twitter.com/IXtHs2b4kR — Larian Studios crossed the Ebonlake (@larianstudios) February 8, 2022

It’s impossible to glean anything specific from the teasers right now, but hopefully it won’t be long before the panel shows up to reveal all. What we do know is how much space the seventh major patch will take up on your PC. The update will come it at approximately 32GB, according to the post, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve got at least that freed up if you’re keen to download it when it arrives. The total install size for the whole game – Patch 7 included – will be 100GB.

It’s also worth noting, as the devs highlight, that if you grab the new patch, any previous saves from earlier versions (so, Patch 6 or prior) will no longer be compatible. There are options for beta branching if you’re keen to continue with your previous saves, which Larian has detailed in its dev post. There’s no word on when the Panel From Hell or new patch will arrive just yet, but keep an eye on Larian’s social media channels – hopefully we’ll get to hear about these soon.