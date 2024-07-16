By the time Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 arrives in September, the gap between it and the RPG’s previous big update will have stretched well beyond six months. There’s a good reason for that though – patch 7 is a beast. We already knew that new evil endings and official mod support would be arriving, but now Larian has revealed some early patch notes for this colossal BG3 update, which include a massive bug fixing spree that affects all seven of the game’s origin characters, improvements to split-screen, and much more.

While it is certainly one of the most accomplished RPG games ever, Baldur’s Gate 3’s scope means that it is a haven for small but slightly irritating bugs. Countless have been squashed already since the game launched almost a year ago, but Larian is going to deliver another extensive round of fixes in patch 7, specifically for the game’s origins characters. These cover everything from dodgy quest triggers, to improving reactions to certain moments, and BG3 romances.

Cutscenes involving both Astarian and Shadowheart will also feature improved kissing visuals – as Larian says, quoting Michelangelo, “No great work of art is ever finished, and so too is our approach to the art of snogging.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is undeniably one of the best co-op games around, and for those of you who have been playing along with a friend, family member, or housemate with local split-screen co-op, a cool new feature is on the way. Dynamic split-screen is arriving in patch 7, which will merge the two sides of the screen together when you and your pal’s characters are in close proximity to each other.

Of course, the headline attraction for patch 7 is that an official toolkit for BG3 mods is arriving. Larian’s already done a pretty good job of outlining what to expect, so most of what we see about mods in its new post is clarification on what we already knew. The same goes for those evil endings – alongside a couple of small new teasers, it’s basically just a lighthearted recap of what was already announced. Admittedly, it was my first time reading the line “My sugarboo, I’m levitating” in a set of patch note

Elsewhere, improvements to party banter are being made, and there are a few small tweaks to the Honor Mode experience as well. You can check out the full list of changes that are arriving in September with patch 7 here.

Despite the size of patch 7, Larian is quick to remind fans that even though it is shifting its focus away from BG3 and onto new projects, it will not be the final swansong update for the game. The studio is still committed to bringing crossplay and a highly-anticipated photo mode to Baldur’s Gate 3 in future updates, but says they will hit “a little further down the line.”

I know it's hard to hold a candle to one of the best PC games ever, but if you're starting to drift away from it, you can check out our list of the best games like Baldur's Gate 3 for some excellent recommendations.

