After a long wait, Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 is finally almost here. Between constant updates from Larian and the steady stream of mods from the community, BG3 hasn’t just been a testament to a studio that understands its players, but also a game that can easily go the distance. With that said, Larian finally reveals when we can expect the last major patch, modding toolkit and all, and we don’t have long to wait.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 isn’t the end of Larian’s epic RPG, but it does mark a significant slowdown in extra content as the studio works on whatever’s next. After patch 7 drops we’re still getting photo mode, crossplay, and a spate of community-requested features like gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements, but Larian is still calling this patch the “final handover moment” for the game.

Originally slated for September, the patch is going to be huge, but the biggest improvement is undoubtedly the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support and toolkit. I’ve been writing about BG3 mods since launch, and even without this official toolkit the sheer breadth and depth of player creations has been astounding. From new races, subclasses, and items to turning BG3 into a roguelike, the sheer creativity on show is incredible. That’s about to get even bigger and better, thanks to Larian.

“Patch 7 is coming out next week, featuring a lot of modding support,” Larian founder Swen Vincke says during the BG3 Retrospective panel at PAX West. “In the context of that, we’re going to be putting a lot of attention on the modding community that’s been helping us with the mods that we can officially support.

“Our goal is to do cross-platform modding support; it’s not the easiest thing in the world because we have to make it work on console and PC. We’ll start with the PC version, the console version will come a bit later because it has to go through a bunch of submission processes and that gives us the time to see whatever goes wrong and fix it.”

Larian is planning to release Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 between Monday September 2 and Sunday September 9.

Between Vincke’s armor clinking as he talks, this is incredible news. It’s also not everything we can expect from Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 either. We’re getting several new cinematics for extra-evil endings, a plethora of bug fixes, reactivity improvements for Wyll (the most neglected Origin character in the eyes of many), and some upgrades to party banter when in a multiplayer game.

Larian’s post-launch support for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nothing short of sublime. Free updates have been punctuated by fixes and entirely new mechanics and content, as Larian listens to player feedback to improve BG3 as much as possible. With no Baldur’s Gate 4 on the horizon, Larian has two new projects it wants to make, and I for one will be sat in the front row.

