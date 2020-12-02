Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch makes your companions chill the hell out

If you’ve been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and periodically rolling your eyes at the whining your party members do whenever you make a decision they don’t like, good news: the latest patch for the early access RPG game makes your companions chill the hell out, at least a little.

Developer Larian says it’s “taken steps to move away from frequent nitpicking, so that [your companions] will start focusing more on the bigger picture.” Rather than gainsaying each choice and grumbling about it from that point forward, the studio says, your fellow adventurers will be more tolerant, focusing on the things they do like. However, Larian says they’ll still maintain their personalities and strongly held beliefs – so don’t imagine you’ll be able to roll over on them when it comes to the important stuff.

There are plenty of other significant changes in the latest 4.8GB patch, too. A big one is that you’ll be much less likely to lock yourself out of content by failing a dialog check from here on out. That ought to have the pleasant knock-on effect of reducing the necessity of save scumming, too.

The patch makes some welcome quality-of-life adjustments as well – you’ll now get two short rests for every long rest, and you will no longer have to command each party member to jump to, say, cross a stream. Once you’ve jumped across something, they’ll all follow suit. Larian has also made some improvements to the UI, and that includes making inspiration points visible. That means you’ll be able to pick ‘upcasted’ versions of spells using a new widget – each spell icon will have all versions of the spell available via a tidy little fly-out menu.

On the topic of spells, some big changes have been made here too: cantrips should feel much less powerful, while your ‘true’ spells that cost resources to cast ought to feel weightier and more powerful.

Here’s the full list:

Improvements

Improved character follower movement.

Added an option to hide your helmet in the equipment screen. Added trajectory preview for force application when using spells.

All characters now correctly stop running when forced turn-based mode is activated.

Companions will now jump to follow the main player character.

Fixed and re-enabled Larian Cross Save between all platforms.

Assorted tweaks to companion approval ratings.

The Combat AI now accounts for falling from jumps.

Changed AI behaviour archetypes for the Boar, Intellect Devourer, and Tiny Spider.

Combat music no longer ends when a character joins combat.

Audio configuration now updates on selection of an option.

In multiplayer, other clients can now hear the dice roll events of a player in dialog.

Decluttered the hotbar UI by allowing selection of upcasted versions of spells with a separate widget.

Improved look of toggle-able Passives that can be added to the hotbar.

Improved some skill tooltips in Character Creation.

Added a tutorial for Inspiration points.

Cinematics: Adjusted emotions and lookats in certain areas.

Cinematics: Camera tweaks and lighting improvements in certain areas.

Cinematics: A large pass of improvements on emotions and attitudes.

Cinematics: Improved fade timings.

Cinematics: Improved blending between poses.

Any dialog associated with a mask will play before equipping it instead of after.

Jumping down a hole now teleports any following characters as well.

Overhauled the sheath/unsheath weapon logic for more consistent behaviour.

Experience is now awarded for avoiding combat and completing smaller side quests.

Added a new sound for rolling initiative in combat.

Balancing Changes

Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost and Acid Splash no longer create surfaces on impact. Fire Bolt still ignites flammable surfaces, and Ray of Frost still freezes water and blood puddles. Fire Bolt’s damage has been adjusted accordingly

Tweaked default ability distribution for Clerics and Rogues. Clerics start with more DEX to take advantage of medium armor; Rogues start with more INT to open them up for Arcane Trickster archetype.

It is no longer possible to perform infinite actions by moving in and out of a White Spore Cloud in a single turn; the status from a White Spore Cloud should now persist until the end of a character’s turn.

Toned down camera shakes for spell prepare effects.

The Shatter spell now works properly with Sculpt Spells.

Melee Sneak Attack now requires a finesse weapon.

Invoke Duplicity now only works properly if the attacker is within 3m of the summon.

Surprised statuses can no longer stack.

Increased price of drow armor to 800 gp.

Allowed effects of multiple Hex spells to stack on the same character.

You can now use Dash while staying hidden (sneaking).

The party can now take 2 short rests per long rest.

The default action on a container’s tooltips is now ‘Open’ instead of ‘Pick up’.

Rebalanced difficulty of dialog skill checks.

Changed the melee skeleton’s ability from Cleave to Slash to make it consistent with his weapon.

Fixed NPCs not reacting to Hunter’s Mark as a hostile action.

Tweaked the AI archetypes of Goblins.

Performance and Stability

Fixed not being able to load some saved games.

Reduced long save times – better thread planning for 4-core CPUs.

Improved stability of the Vulkan version.

Fixed a random crash when removing a character that has followers.

Fixed a random crash when switching weapon set while dual wielding

Fixed a crash when deleting a lot of saved games

Fixed a crash when lock-picking a heavy chest.

Fixed a random crash on passive roll fail.

Fixed a crash that can occur when items fall on top of each other.

Fixed a crash while loading, related to being in a jump state

Fixed a crash when looting several imp bodies in a sideroom in the tutorial.

Fixes

Resolved a multitude of cinematic staging issues.

Fixed incorrect flow in some dialogues.

Characters can now walk to positions even if blocked by an invisible object.

Automatic pathfinding has been fixed for a few specific items.

A weapon that can’t be dual wielded will now automatically be equipped by double-clicking on it.

All Passives should now display on the Character Sheet.

In combat, the chance-to-hit preview should now be correct — even if your character still needs to move.

AI melee archetypes now properly calculate damage done to allies and neutral characters. This should reduce unnecessary friendly fire when characters use any area-of-effect attacks or abilities.

Incantation sounds have been restored to some spells.

Summoned guards will now patrol an area before leaving it.

Some dialogs got stuck after being prompted with a Persuasion check roll – these have been fixed.

You can no longer switch weapon sets when casting a spell or moving to cast a spell.

After loading a saved game, quest markers should now correctly disappear when objectives change.

Added input delay to prevent spamming through roll states.

Fixed a desync issue where client characters would move back to their previous positions after a jump.

Journal notifications should no longer get stuck on the screen.

Fixed a bug where visuals wouldn’t show up in the Examine window.

Fixed a bug where the player profile would not be created correctly when using specific characters in the profile name.

Profile switching now carries over any changes made to sound settings.

Fixed animation issues when applying statuses to NPCs in forced turn-based mode.

Doors that have been opened now look like they’re open.

Scroll of Invisibility now costs the same as scrolls of other 2nd-level spells.

Armor of Agathys now correctly deals 10 cold damage when using a 2nd-level spell slot.

The Life Domain Cleric’s version of Cure wounds now heals for 2d8 HP when using a 2nd-level spell slot.

Great Weapon Fighting no longer triggers on ranged weapon attacks.

When wielded two-handed, the quarterstaff now does 1d8 base damage instead of 1d6.

Dissonant Whispers now shows the correct damage values at 2nd-level.

The Mother’s Loathing potion now lasts until rest (as stated in the tooltip).

Some broken healing potions no longer display as Superior versions.

When loading a game saved during turn-based mode (on an NPC’s turn), characters now have all of their equipment properly equipped.

Characters will now take fall damage when hit by an Eldritch Blast with the Repelling Blast passive feature.

Faithbreaker’s weapon action (Absolute Power) now correctly triggers a pushback.

No more UI overlap when 4 players recruit Lae’zel and Us in the tutorial.

Removed trade & attack buttons from Lae’zel’s recruitment.

When recruiting Lae’zel, you can no longer gain double XP.

Harpies should now be able to reach more spots in combat.

Journal entry is now correct when players leave without fighting the harpies.

In the Thayan Cellar, skeletons now destroy their caskets when spawning.

Music should now play and transition more cleanly in the goblin camp.

Minthara no longer vanishes after asking certain questions.

The moon puzzle no longer flips the moons after rotating adjacent disks in succession.

The stats of the companion bear no longer have ten times the intended weight.

The dialogue with Ethel and Mayrina’s brothers no longer ends early if you side with no one.

Fixed a bug preventing you from picking up the letter to Kagha.

Removed an incorrect music trigger in the swamp.

Lae’zel no longer refuses to speak after the encounter with the Githyanki at the bridge.

When entering the aura of a Sussur Bloom, spells are now correctly disabled in the hotbar.

More general quest fixes and flag check improvements to make the story experience smoother: