Watch Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 soundtracks performed live next weekend

If you’re free the weekend of October 16, you can catch performances of music from Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades, and Divinity: Original Sin 2. The shows are part of the Game Music Festival in Poland, and won’t cost anyone a penny to tune in.

Originally, this year’s edition of the Game Music Festival was planned to be just in-person concerts with special guests, like the previous two, but the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult. So, organiser Game Music Foundation has taken a different tact to delivering the shows – limited seating in the venue, and livestreams of the two main performances, with recordings available afterwards, all free of charge.

Two separate and distinct evenings of gaming music will occur: on October 16, the Symphony of Four Worlds will celebrate the collective works of Supergiant Games, meaning Hades, Transistor, Pyre, and Bastion, and on October 17, the Symphony of Sin will host cuts from Larian Studios’ seminal RPG games Divinity: Original Sin 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3. Both will be performed by the Sound Factory Orchestra, conducted by Robert Kurdybacha, in the National Forum of Music, Wroclaw.

Darren Korb has composed all four of Supergiant Games’ soundtracks so far, and his work crossing multiple genres is often as intriguing to explore as the indie games themselves. Between Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov has established himself as a reliable epic fantasy composer, not least for making music that doesn’t feel stale despite the amount of hours those story games tend to require.

The streaming location hasn't been revealed yet, but the YouTube channel is probably a safe bet – keep an eye on the official site and Twitter for more. Baldur's Gate 3 entered Early Access this past week, where it briefly broke Steam.