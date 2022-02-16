Baldur’s Gate 3 devs think the Steam Deck is “amazing”

With the Steam Deck release date just around the corner, excitement surrounding Valve’s portable gaming PC is understandably high. However, while most of us are waiting impatiently for our pre-orders to arrive, the Deck is already impressing game developers around the world. In fact, Baldur’s Gate 3’s game director Swen Vincke is a “big fan” and describes the experience of playing some games on it as nothing short of “amazing.”

These glowing words of endorsement for the Steam Deck emerged from our conversations with Vincke during a preview event for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7. While we shouldn’t expect any native Deck support for the DnD RPG anytime soon, with Larian Studios focusing its attention on finishing the game, Vincke is thoroughly impressed with how the developer’s Divinity: Original Sin games run.

“D:OS and D:OS 2 play fantastically on the Deck, to the point that I’d personally recommend playing them both on it. The games run really well, and when I say that I mean amazingly so.” Speaking more specifically about Valve’s handheld device, Swen elaborates, “games like this work really well on the Deck because of how large the screen is, and the ergonomics of it feel really good too. So, I think it’ll do very well, and I’m a big fan.”

Larian Studios is clearly smitten with the Steam Deck, to the point that it featured in the developer’s Panel from Hell. You can check out Vincke waxing lyrical about the portable PC in the livestream below, just try not to weep once a certain barbarian gets his hands on it.

Before you get to grips with the Steam Deck, it’d be wise to check the compatibility of your favourite Steam games to avoid disappointment. While games like Baldur’s Gate 3 are yet to be officially verified by Valve, the company has just added 22 new games to the ‘playable’ category following the release of Proton 7.0.