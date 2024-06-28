Being a patient gamer pays dividends. By waiting to dive into games you get expansions and DLC meaning you can get the full experience. You miss out on day one bugs and issues and most importantly – you often get games for less. If you’re someone who has been eyeing Baldur’s Gate 3 with patient – yet fervent – eyes, it may be time to bite the bullet and grab it, as it’s just gone on sale for its cheapest price yet.

Fully released back in 2023 after a period of early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 quickly established that this isn’t just a worthy successor to the previous games – it is one of the greatest RPGs ever created. Developer Larian Studios proved its credentials with the stunningly brilliant Divinity: Original Sin 2 and with Baldur’s Gate 3 it unveiled a true mastery and understanding of the genre.

The intervening months between the game’s launch and today have continued to be kind to players. The developer hasn’t been afraid to chuck new stuff into the RPG, with official mod support on the radar for inclusion next. This means that even if there’s something you think the game doesn’t do well, or isn’t to your liking – you’ll be able to change it thanks to the busy work of modders. One of the key ways to add longevity to a title is to let the community go wild with it, as anyone who’s played Skyrim certainly can attest to, so this should see Baldur’s Gate 3’s star continue to rise into the future.

A closed alpha letting select modders go to town on the game has already begun as of Monday June 3 with a planned beta for the mod update coming sometime in July. This next test phase will also be relatively small, with approximately 1,000 players invited. The idea behind this is to let those beta testers check out the mods created by those who went before, so Larian can make sure the whole process works.

All this means that it’s a brilliant time to hop into Baldur’s Gate 3, especially since the first year anniversary is coming up in August and there may be some new stuff coming to the game around then.

You can pick up Baldur’s Gate 3 with 20% off until Thursday July 11, which takes it down to the new historically low price of $47.99 / £39.99, down from $59.99 / £49.99. Head over to Steam to take advantage of this deal.

