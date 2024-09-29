Baldur’s Gate 3 may have the most dedicated fan base of any game released this generation. Larian’s latest game has exploded in popularity, becoming a cultural phenomenon far beyond the stretches of just video games. With so many fans dedicating their time and energy to the role-playing game, it is no wonder many have cooked up incredible mods that improve the game in nearly every measure.

Of all the many positives you can say about how great Baldur’s Gate 3 is, the graphics aren’t necessarily on that list. Don’t get me wrong, the game is colorful and far from an eyesore, but the finer details and textures can get a bit muddy if you get too close.

A new mod uploaded to Nexudmod by user ‘WestArad’ looks to fix this issue. Titled ‘BG3 Texture Upscale Project,’ this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod attempts to upscale all of the RPG‘s “blurry” textures.

WestArad displays just how impressive this mod, which they created via an upscaling program, is by comparing shots before and after the mod. The image shows a terrain stone path that has been upscaled with the mod on the left. The mod provides much more clarity and sharpness to small details, as you can see below.

The texture mod, which can be found here, was uploaded on Saturday, September 28, and has already had nearly 700 downloads. The mod’s creator has included a short step-by-step guide in the listing to assure BG3 players that they won’t have trouble installing this mod and getting it properly running in no time.

If you’re replaying Larian’s DnD adventure, we have a list of all the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something new yet familiar, here are some games like Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.