Baldur's Gate 3 has a brand new camera mode that lets you get a lot closer to the world

Whilst the game's current camera angle is certainly perfect for combat, sometimes you just want to be able to properly experience Faerûn.

Players are about to get even closer to the world of Baldur's Gate 3, thanks to the release of a new mod by Relysia. The True Third-Person Camera mod gives you the option to have a more action view of the world, with the viewpoint shifting from the more zoomed-out tactical shot to an over-the-shoulder deal.

It was released earlier this week over on Nexus Mods, and credit where it is due, it is based on the Native Camera Tweaks mod by Ersh. Now, you will have your own documentary crew following you across Faerûn, complete with dynamic FOV when running and smooth transitions for crouching. Baldur's Gate 3 never looked so good.

You also get the full MCM configuration option, just in case you want to break the mod with tinkering. That's how I always use mods. Although there is a "fix stuck camera" option for those who get too deep into those options, so that's good. It is also toggleable between the old and new camera views.

Which is excellent. Because there is nothing wrong with Baldur's Gate 3's camera as it is now. It is perfect for those tactical RPG battles. In fact, it is exactly what you need; you couldn't really battle with this mod. You need the zoomed-out, overhead modes to properly plan your moves. Or see your foes kicking Astarian off a ledge just off-screen.

Instead, this True Third-Person Camera Mod would be perfect for immersing yourself in exploration. Getting up close and personal with the game's beautiful world sounds glorious. Or just milling about in town, getting more into the hubbub with the common, not world-threatening folk.

Personally, though, I think I would be using it to pickpocket people. Sneaking up to people with the camera's crouch transitions would be quite the fun experience, and much easier to see if people are looking at you. It's not like anyone uses mods for good, anyway.