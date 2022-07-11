Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 hits soon, Steam Deck verified

One of the best fantasy co-op games around is finally coming to PC, and sooner than you might think – as publisher Interplay confirms the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 release date for an imminent July launch, and it’s ready for Steam Deck too.

The remaster of co-op DnD game Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 1 finally hit PC after 20 years in December 2021, making up for the less-than-well-received Dark Alliance remake earlier in the year. Interplay previously confirmed that the remaster of 2004’s Dark Alliance 2 would release in summer 2022, and now we finally know when – and it’s soon.

What is the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 release date?

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 releases on July 20 via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on PC, as well as on consoles.

All versions support up to 4K resolutions and local co-op play, and the Steam version also features support for Remote play too. For Steam Deck owners, Interplay confirms that Dark Alliance 2 is fully Steam Deck Verified, so you can immediately take it on the go without trouble.

Next up for the series is Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3, which just added playable bards and gnomes to its Early Access version and should release in 2023, if the developer is to be believed.