DnD RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 hits PC for the first time this year

It’s been a wild year for fans of the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series, which are still some of the best co-op games around. Now it’s been revealed that a Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 remaster is in the works for a release this year, bringing the final game from the studio behind Fallout and Planescape: Torment to PC at last.

In June last year, fans of DnD games on PC were treated to the revival of the Dark Alliance series of fantasy co-op games, albeit without the Baldur’s Gate name. Sadly, the new Dark Alliance wasn’t well-received, so it was a welcome surprise when a remaster of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance from 2001 arrived on PC in December.

Now, just two months later, a remaster of the 2004 sequel Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 has been confirmed for a release this year. Like its predecessor, Dark Alliance 2 was a console-only game for PS2 and the original Xbox, so this is the first time it’s available on PC.

Black Isle Studios is developing the remaster, which is the new version of the studio renowned in the late ’90s and early ’00s for some of the best RPGs ever made – including Fallout 1 and 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale 1 and 2, and publishing duties on the Baldur’s Gate series. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 was the original Black Isle’s last game – with the Dark Alliance 1 remaster being the studio’s only game release since being revived by Interplay.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 was also the final game in the series until Larian’s recent Baldur’s Gate 3, but don’t expect to see that this year too – although the developer is hopeful it will release in 2023.