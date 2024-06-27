We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The original Baldur’s Gate leads Prime Gaming July free games roster

Prime Gaming subscribers can get a big selection of free games as part of their membership, including the excellent Baldur’s Gate.

Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition leads fantastic Prime Gaming July free games roster - A figure wearing an imposing horned, spiked helmet peers out with glowing, yellow eyes.
Ken Allsop's Avatar

Published:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Card Shark Hitman: Absolution 

Baldur’s Gate 3 unquestionably led the conversation in 2023. The standout Larian Studios RPG masterfully weaves the classes and settings of Dungeons and Dragons into a gripping, choice-driven story packed with memorable characters. But Larian’s appointment for the role was long-considered, given the reputation of the franchise as some of the best PC games ever made, and now you can get the definitive release of the first, BioWare-developed, game in the series as a free game if you subscribe to Prime Gaming in July.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is the optimal way to revisit BioWare and Interplay’s definitive DnD adventure, complete with its Tales of the Sword Coast expansion, in a polished and remastered form complete with three new party members. If you’ve never gone back to the first game in the series – especially if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3 – this is the perfect chance to discover why it’s considered among the best RPGs of all time.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber, you can claim Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition from Thursday July 18, but it’s just one in a lineup including over 15 games. Among them is another fantastic RPG and one of the best Star Wars games, Knights of the Old Republic 2, available from Thursday July 11.

Arriving on July 3 is Hitman: Absolution, a divisive but still excellent entry in the series that established many of the fundamentals that gave us the modern World of Assassination trilogy. Also that same day comes the fantastic Old West FPS game Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood.

Beyond that is the high-octane multiplayer beat-em-up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on July 11, and chaotic sandbox shark simulator Maneater on July 18. Then on Thursday July 25 you’ll get the sublime Midnight Fight Express, a super-satisfying turn-based strategy game that delivers a series of close-quarters, hyper-kinetic brawls that would make John Wick proud.

If you can’t wait to dive into the action, there are some fantastic games among the new lineup that are available right now. These include the stylish Card Shark, an 18th-Century tale of cunning and deceit; sci-fi stylish action game Soulstice; and the original Call of Juarez.

If you can’t get enough of the classics, here are the best old games to play on PC in 2024. Alternatively, cut the chaff and dive into the best PC games ever made.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.