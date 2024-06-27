Baldur’s Gate 3 unquestionably led the conversation in 2023. The standout Larian Studios RPG masterfully weaves the classes and settings of Dungeons and Dragons into a gripping, choice-driven story packed with memorable characters. But Larian’s appointment for the role was long-considered, given the reputation of the franchise as some of the best PC games ever made, and now you can get the definitive release of the first, BioWare-developed, game in the series as a free game if you subscribe to Prime Gaming in July.

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is the optimal way to revisit BioWare and Interplay’s definitive DnD adventure, complete with its Tales of the Sword Coast expansion, in a polished and remastered form complete with three new party members. If you’ve never gone back to the first game in the series – especially if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3 – this is the perfect chance to discover why it’s considered among the best RPGs of all time.

If you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber, you can claim Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition from Thursday July 18, but it’s just one in a lineup including over 15 games. Among them is another fantastic RPG and one of the best Star Wars games, Knights of the Old Republic 2, available from Thursday July 11.

Arriving on July 3 is Hitman: Absolution, a divisive but still excellent entry in the series that established many of the fundamentals that gave us the modern World of Assassination trilogy. Also that same day comes the fantastic Old West FPS game Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood.

Beyond that is the high-octane multiplayer beat-em-up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on July 11, and chaotic sandbox shark simulator Maneater on July 18. Then on Thursday July 25 you’ll get the sublime Midnight Fight Express, a super-satisfying turn-based strategy game that delivers a series of close-quarters, hyper-kinetic brawls that would make John Wick proud.

If you can’t wait to dive into the action, there are some fantastic games among the new lineup that are available right now. These include the stylish Card Shark, an 18th-Century tale of cunning and deceit; sci-fi stylish action game Soulstice; and the original Call of Juarez.

