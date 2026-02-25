The first two Baldur's Gate games just got an update after five years, and it should make adding new languages a lot easier

Still have eyes for the first two Baldur's Gate games? You're in luck. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition and Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition continue to get, well, enhanced today thanks to the beta branch of their supporting Infinity Engine 2.7. And if you're still waiting on a full translation effort into a currently unsupported language, the team in charge of keeping these classics playable is happy to give a platform to any community translators willing to do it themselves, which is certainly better than nothing.

Announced on Twitter/X just yesterday, Beamdog, the team behind 2023's Saturday morning cartoon-style action RPG MythForce, opened the gates for eager Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition testers and tinkerers to try out Infinity Engine 2.7 on its compatible games, which also includes Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. All that eligible players need to do is fiddle around in the Steam settings of each game and opt into the latest beta branch.

Worried about your modded playthroughs getting borked by the jump from 2.6 to 2.7? Beamdog suggests you "just copy/paste the whole of the game folder in the meantime" to ensure you can still fire up the older 2.6 version once the game updates.

As for what's new, the update not only "focuses on long‑term stability, modern platform support, and a few quality‑of‑life improvements," but adds community-backed Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, and Ukrainian translations to Baldur's Gate 2. Icewind Dale gets similar treatment with new Hungarian and Japanese localization efforts. Changes to what's being called dynamic language support mean it should be easier to add additional language packs in the future, with the team committing to adding a requested Spanish translation to the original Baldur's Gate "if community translators do that."

For those running the GOG versions, don't worry: "The patch will come to GOG," but "it's the testing that is being done on the Steam platform," says Beamdog, as it's "the most technically convenient for us."

The 2.7 update brings "proper cloud saving" to the games as well. That means you should be able to control cloud saves via Steam as opposed to managing things through the Gameplay Options screen of each game. Paired with new native support for Macs running Apple Silicon, the changes should make it easier to bounce between PC and Mac.

Want to see what the team is hoping early testers will report back on? There's a detailed list over on the Beamdog forums. And if there's anything you'd like to see in a potential 2.8 release, sound off there while you're at it. Then again, it might take another five years to see said dreams come true.