The Batman adventures that defined a generation are now 87% off and you don't even need your Bat-Steam key discount spray - but you do need to be fast

The Batman adventures that defined a generation

Growing up watching Batman: The Animated Series, Rocksteady's first foray into the superhero genre felt like a homecoming. Most of the gang returned to provide their sultry tones, and Batman: Arkham Asylum nailed the brooding tone of the show as you prowl the halls of the infamous hospital. The series only got better as it went on, setting the bar for what would become a still-unrivalled trilogy nearly two decades later, and you can grab all three (Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight) in the Batman Arkham Collection for just $7.79 / £6.49. It's a small price to pay for a collection of the best Batman games.

Slightly limited in mechanics by today's standards, you can't soar through the skies in Batman: Arkham Asylum, but that only aids its claustrophobic atmosphere and perfectly paced story. It's the birthplace of the free-flow combat system that quietly went on to influence everything from Marvel's Spider-Man to Shadow of War, although it wasn't entirely original, having borrowed the parkour system from Assassin's Creed. Still, the whole mixture makes for some of the best action-adventure experiences that still hold up today.

Arkham City then threw open the gates into a sprawling open world without ever losing focus, introducing more villains and silky smooth traversal. Whereas the original nailed how imposing a figure Batman is, City figured out how to give a truly superhuman experience despite the vigilante having no powers.

Arkham Knight rounds things out with the most visually spectacular entry in the trilogy, so much so that it's still in the top ten best superhero games of 2026 and regularly compared to today's graphics. It does lean a little heavily on a tank-ified Batmobile in an attempt to round out the full Batman experience, which you will feel across its runtime, but Gotham is larger than ever, the performances are top-notch, and the story is the perfect finale for such a beloved hero.

Most impressively, I remember the launch days when Arkham Knight relentlessly struggled to run on what was then a perfectly respectable GTX 970. Fortunately, we've come a long way, as even the Steam Deck can manage a smooth experience with a solid 40 to 60fps with some tweaks to the settings.

I'll even go to bat for the Riddler trophies. A mere mention of these collectables is enough to incite a groan from most people who dare to challenge the mastermind behind them, and that's not surprising since there are up to 440 of them in a single game, but I find them satisfying. Having collected all the Batarangs throughout the spiritual sequel, Gotham Knights, in deafening silence, I'd take hearing Edward Nygma's taunts and outbursts any day of the week.

