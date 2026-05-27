I miss Arkham, but this new Lego Batman game is the closest I've felt in years

Since Arkham Asylum's Scarecrow section freaked me out as a nine-year-old, the Batman Arkham games have been some of my favorite action games. Not only did they redefine what a superhero videogame experience should be, but they're well-written stories that respect fans and newcomers alike. Sadly, it's been almost 11 years since we last saw the Caped Crusader in the Arkhamverse (looks slyly at Suicide Squad). But let me tell you, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an Arkham game without the name.

From the cramped corridors of 2009's Arkham Asylum to the tank-heavy chaos of Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady's series always took Batman seriously. Legacy of the Dark Knight keeps the detective work, counter-heavy combat, and Gotham atmosphere intact, but swaps the grim edge for slapstick Lego humor instead. Oh, and it sprinkles in some elements from recent Batman movies for extra fun.

One moment, Batman will be threatening a lowly criminal off the edge of a building, dangling his body in interrogation, and the next, he'll be doing a dance sequence with the GCPD's very own Jim Gordon, as if it were just a regular, easygoing day. It's surprising how much of a faithful and multi-layered adaptation it can be, delivering chuckle-worthy jokes in between narrative threads that encompass Batman Begins and The Batman.

However, what surprised me most about Lego Batman is that it isn't just a lazy gimmick-driven game. I haven't properly enjoyed one of these adaptations since 2013's Lego Marvel Super Heroes, but Legacy of the Dark Knight's familiar stud-collecting, slapstick humor, and surprisingly weighty "Arkhamlite" combat make it far more engaging than I expected.

Speaking of the gameplay, it's basically a child-friendly version of what the Arkham series did. You've got a variety of enemies from agile swordsmen to shield-holding brutes that add a layer of difficulty, but not enough to cause kids to get frustrated. After each level, you're taken to a pretty big open world, allowing you to drive around Gotham in the Batmobile and complete side quests or defeat criminals in random crimes.

If Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight represents the future of Lego games, count me in. This is easily one of the best family-friendly experiences that I've played in a while, one that respects the multiple pieces of source material without numbing them down for kids. If you want to try it yourself, Fanatical already has it discounted to $61.59 / £52.79, which is honestly lower than I expected this close to launch.

Also, I recommend using the Batarangs as frequently as possible - they make beatdowns far easier, and they feel cool to use, so that's a win-win in my eyes.