Have you ever heard of BattleCore Arena? I hadn’t – and I was even more surprised to find out it’s one of Ubisoft’s latest multiplayer games. In an apparent attempt to publicize the game a little more, Ubisoft is trying to tempt you to give it a go by offering you $4.99 worth of premium currency for free.

To its credit, BattleCore Arena is actually pretty unique. It’s a fast-paced competitive multiplayer game where you play as an armored ball that can use gravity to its advantage. Launching into vantage points using various jumps, dashes, and bowling ball maneuvers, your goal is to use the various weapons and abilities at your disposal to knock your opponents out of the arena. Think Super Smash Bros mixed with Rocket League and an arena shooter like Splitgate 2. Sounds pretty rad, right?

Somehow it’s passed us all by, having launched – for free – into Early Access on Steam, Epic Games, and Ubisoft Connect back in June. In fact, its all-time peak on Steam was just 124 concurrent players, a record set on release day. As such a unique free PC game from such a large publisher, it’s certainly surprising to see, especially as Ubisoft evidently has a long-term vision in mind. Like most live service titles, each season promises new cosmetic rewards and content, though you obviously need paying customers to keep this demanding development cycle churning.

In response to its muted launch, Ubisoft is giving away a free premium currency pack worth $4.99 to anyone who plays the game from today until Monday, August 26. This will give you 500 Battlecoins to spend on skins and boosts in the store. Tempting?

Though BattleCore Arena is, at the moment, a relative unknown, there’s a chance it could become a hit – after all, it’s a unique concept. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little more established, you’re probably better off sticking to one of the best FPS games or diving into the many incredible free Steam games instead.

