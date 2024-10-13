With Command and Conquer almost entirely silent for a few years now, plenty of others have come for the throne. C&C’s RTS excellence is a hard nut to crack though, as even two decades later Red Alert and the original remain unmatched. That simple but effective base building and combat loop can be found almost everywhere on Steam, but Battlefall looks like one of the most promising attempts at bringing the RTS back in full force. With C&C, Mad Max, and Terminator all heavy inspirations, you can try a brand-new multiplayer demo for Battlefall right now, and make that call for yourself.

Society as we knew it might be finished, but war rages on. That’s what you can expect in Battlefall: State of Conflict, an upcoming RTS game now being published by MicroProse, one of the biggest names in strategy and simulation. With retro visuals, multiple factions to choose from, and no population limits to speak of, Battlefall certainly presents itself like a Command and Conquer revival.

You’ll have three faction campaigns to push through in Battlefall: the EFNET, Scrappers, and SEL. EFNET is made up of the last hope for humanity, with weapons modified after the apocalyptic end of civilization. The Scrappers are fuelled by radiation, starvation, and a good helping of madness. This faction repurposes all the scrap it’s found across the world in an effort to survive. Then there’s SEL, the classic tale of robots getting too smart for their own good. With “mind-bending technology” and plenty of computer intelligence, they’re the perfect opportunity to play Skynet, if that’s what you’ve always wanted.

The faction campaigns aren’t all that will be available at launch though. There’s also going to be co-op, skirmish PvP modes, and a built-in level and rule editor, so you can push Battlefall as far as possible. If that’s not you though, Steam Workshop integration will make it incredibly easy to play with the creations of others instead.

The Battlefall: State of Conflict multiplayer demo is available now, and through to the end of Steam Next Fest on Monday October 21. The full game is still expected to release this year in Steam Early Access. You can get involved over here.

