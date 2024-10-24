Ah, Battlefield 2042. Despite being a very decent multiplayer FPS these days, the damage was already done from its infamously terrible launch. While it’s improved massively over the last three years it will sadly never be held in the same regard as some of its predecessors. However, despite support for seasonal content being wrapped up many months ago, DICE isn’t done dropping a few pleasant surprises for those still interested in Battlefield 2042. In the game’s new Circle of Hell event, you’ll be able to play an essential game mode that has been frustratingly absent: Hardcore.

Yes, it’s finally happening – an official Hardcore mode is coming to Battlefield 2042. Sadly, it will only be sticking around for the duration of the four-week event, but that’s better than nothing. Hardcore modes can be found in many of the best FPS games to make engagements more realistic, risky, and exciting with lethal levels of damage, low health, and lots of other guardrails removed, and that general formula applies in Battlefield 2042’s Hardcore experience.

Weapons will deal more damage, all players will have lower HP and won’t be able to regenerate health automatically, and there’ll be a limited HUD. On top of all this, you’ll be stripped of some of your freedom when it comes to loadouts, as your primary weapon will be locked to whichever class you pick.

Vehicles are also becoming more fearsome. While they will also be unable to regenerate health, the total HP of all vehicles is getting cranked up, making them much tankier. As a trade-off, they will take more damage if you can hit their weak points, so precision with your rockets and anti-tank rifles will be paramount.

The Hardcore experience will be applied to Conquest, Rush, and Breakthrough, but only on a select group of maps. They are Redacted, Orbital, Battle of the Bulge, and El Alamein – the latter two have also had a haunting makeover, seeing as it’s spooky season.

Circle of Hell has a bit more to offer than just Hardcore, too – the iconic WW2 weapon, the M1 Garand, will be unlockable via the event pass, which also has lots of cosmetics and weapon variants on offer too.

Hardcore will arrive in Battlefield 2042 with the Circle of Hell event on Tuesday, October 29 and will leave the game on Tuesday, November 26. That gives you four weeks to enjoy it before it disappears again.

Until today’s reveal, there’s been no discussion about an official Hardcore experience coming to Battlefield 2042, despite it being a popular mode in previous games. While some custom servers have managed to create similar Hardcore conditions, there’s no guarantee players will be able to get a spot in one.

It’s surprising that it’s showing up now when the majority of support has been pulled from the game, and it is a tad frustrating that we haven’t seen any Hardcore limited-time modes (or even a permanent Hardcore experience) since the game launched almost three years ago. Despite that, the prospect of a more realistic and lethal experience may just tempt me back to 2042 – even if it is for just a few weeks.

