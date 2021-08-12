Battlefield 2042’s big budget short film Exodus features the return of Irish

The Battlefield 2042 release date is drawing ever nearer, and while the multiplayer game doesn’t have a single-player mode this time around, that doesn’t mean it lacks a narrative setting. We get to see a bit of where things stand in a new short film called Exodus that EA and DICE debuted today.

Exodus stars Michael K. Williams, returning to the series as Kimble ‘Irish’ Graves, who we last ran into as a marine sergeant in Battlefield 4. Now Graves commands a hospital ship called The Exodus, which carries some 200 “non-patriated” refugees in a world on the brink of total war.

The short film begins in flooded city streets, as Graves stalks through the darkened alleyways in search of a crucial piece of intelligence, which eventually reveals that a US superweapon is about to fall out of orbit and potentially spark a world war, with Russia and the United States on opposing sides. The Exodus runs into trouble as VTOL assault aircraft approach, ready to board and steal back the intel.

You can watch Exodus in full right here:

Irish will presumably be among the Battlefield 2042 specialists that you’ll be able to play as when it arrives in October.