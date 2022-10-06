Battlefield 2042 Liquidators limited time event dates revealed

A new Battlefield 2042 limited time event called The Liquidators is set to run this month, and it features a new game mode for the multiplayer FPS game. The Liquidators introduces the new Tactical Conquest mode, which is based on smaller teams fighting in tighter playspaces in infantry-only combat. The event is set to run October 11-25.

The backstory for The Liquidators is that the Dark Market has picked up on a new threat to their illegal arms business, and have sent a vicious team of assassins to clear the field of upstart competitors. What that translates to in-game is Tactical Conquest, in which you’ll join a smaller team of eight or 16, capture control points, and earn ribbons that can be used to purchase some slick-looking new cosmetics.

In Tactical Conquest, infantry teams fight to control three flags. The team that depletes the other’s pool of tickets first is the winner. Tactical Conquest maps are sections of the Arica Harbor, Breakaway, Caspian Border, Discarded, Renewal, and Stranded maps.

The event runs for two weeks. During the first week, Tactical Conquest will be 8v8, and in week two, teams double to 16v16.

Ribbons earned during the event can be used to unlock a new player card background, a new weapon skin for the AM40, a new specialist skin for Dozer, and a new vehicle skin for the M1A5.

