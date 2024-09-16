Similar to Call of Duty, the Battlefield series has a history of hopping around time periods. Originally set during World War 2, it’s since been as far back as the first World War and as far ahead as 2142. With a slightly futuristic entry in the bag thanks to Battlefield 2042, fans have been wondering where the long running FPS series will head next. Thanks to an interview with Respawn head Vince Zampella, we know that Battlefield is coming back to the modern day.

It’s fair to say that Battlefield 2042 hasn’t had the easiest of rides since launch. Our own Battlefield 2042 review called out the problems it faced at release – and with updates improving nearly every aspect of the title, it struggled to overcome its initial reception. With its next entry the FPS game series promises to give players a taste of the best days for Battlefield, with 3 and 4 being called out by Zampella.

“I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it’s that Battlefield 3… Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern. And I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we’ll see where it goes from there,” he says in an interview with IGN. “But I think for me, it’s that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days. So I think it’s nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even. Those are kind of the heyday…although I would say 1942 also.”

In addition to confirming that the series was heading back to basics, EA also showed off the first bit of concept art for the next, as yet untitled Battlefield game, and confirmed that the series is coming back to the modern day for the first time in a while. As yet there’s no firm details about exactly where the game will be set or what gameplay features it will contain, though the concept art does show helicopters, battleships, and lots – and lots – of wildfires. All in fine Battlefield tradition, then.

There’s no information yet about when there’ll be additional details to share about the next Battlefield game, but if you’d like to know more you can head over to the IGN interview to get the full lowdown with everything Vince Zampella had to say.

