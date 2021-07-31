“No plan” to have Battlefield 2042 ranked mode at launch

When it launches, Battlefield 2042 will support the exciting Battlefield Portal mode – where players can build and put together their own Battlefield experiences, even being able to create their own eSport settings and environments. However, the bad news is that Battlefield 2042 will apparently not launch with any sort of ranked or eSport mode.

In an interview with YouTube channel Battlefield Nation (via MP1st), Battlefield 2042’s senior design director Justin Wiebe was asked about how DICE/EA/Ripple Effect would be supporting eSports and the eSport creations by players in Battlefield Portal – where he confirmed that “there’s no plan to have any kind of ranked or eSport mode at launch”.

However, Wiebe also makes it clear that “this is something that obviously we want to hear more about from the community,” before Ripple Effect/DICE decides what to do regarding a ranked mode – adding, “if that’s something that’s important to the community, we’d like to hear about it, and you know, we’ll kind of see what happens after that.”

The interview entirely focuses on Battlefield Portal, which will contain a lot of returning fan-favourite maps from across the series and the opportunity to create a lot of mad modes with them. Apart from the question about ranked mode – which falls around the 4:14 mark – there are a few other interesting tidbits in there, such as the fact that all Portal servers will be provided for free, but only one at a time for now.

