Change can be a good thing, even if it’s terrifying. Stepping out into the unknown, even if you’re sure things can get better, is something that can put fear in the heart of even the doughtiest warrior. That’s why with a small amount of trepidation I look at the changes incoming to Battlefield 2042, as it ends its seasonal model and strikes out to pastures new – or rather, old.

Battlefield 2042 fans have known for a few months now that the current season will serve as the last for the FPS game. Despite the rumors of doom and gloom, however, developer DICE is keen to reassure players that the story doesn’t end here. Instead there are promises of further support for the game, along with a rotating series of events that should provide plenty to keep FPS fans busy for the foreseeable future.

Events will make up the meat of what Battlefield 2042 players can expect to experience going forward, especially after the incoming end of season seven. Fan-favorite modes will make their return including Leviathan Rising, Arkangel Directive, and Crimson Front. The first of these, Leviathan Rising, will be available later in July giving players who missed it the last time it came around the chance to hop in and see what it’s all about. There’ll also be some new events, especially themed around holidays with a Halloween mode planned for later in the year.

Away from events, there’ll also be some new hardware coming to All-Out Warfare with Vault Drops allowing players to unlock new stuff. Following on from previous Portal weapons which let fans use gear from previous Battlefield games, there’ll be some new vehicles from older titles making an appearance soon. There’s no firm details just yet about what exactly will be hitting the game but DICE teases that it’ll be something to be excited about.

The Community Calendar will continue to be updated with events and playlists to take part in. Bug fixes will also make regular appearances, and there’ll be weekly missions and rewards to claim. If you’d like to check out the full announcement for what’s next, you can head over to the Battlefield 2042 Steam page to read more.

