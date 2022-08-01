Battlefield 2042 update 1.2 hits this week with Kaleidoscope rework

Battlefield 2042 update 1.2 launches this week, and it’ll be another major patch for the multiplayer FPS game. Update 1.2 includes the first of EA’s planned launch map reworks, a visual update for the game’s specialists, a new player stats page, and much more. The patch launches August 2 on all platforms.

The Kaleidoscope map rework is probably the most significant individual change coming in Battlefield 2042 update 1.2. The updated version includes additional cover, new positions for flags, and an improved flow across the map, DICE says.

Some of the new cover comes in the form of new assets like sandbag fortifications and containers. However, in many areas, DICE has adjusted the elevation, creating channels and ridges that break up long sight lines and “let infantry move more purposefully around the map.”

There’s a new forward operating base located in the park, and a secondary command post placed close to the tower. DICE says it’s added more cover points to the data centre and made that area look a bit more battle-damaged as well.

Renewal will be the next map that gets the rework treatment, and DICE says you’ll be able to play the new version of that map in Season 2.

Update 1.2 also includes the ‘style and tone’ update for Battlefield 2042’s specialists. Their models and looks have all gotten another development pass, the studio says, “to better reflect the intense situations they have experienced.”

This update also adds a new player profile page in the menu, which will reflect “your in-game progress and your performance since launch,” DICE explains. From the profile page, you’ll be able to see your rank, the XP you need to level up, your top masteries, your upcoming unlocks, and more.

It also includes a detailed statistics breakdown that displays information on your kills-to-deaths ratio, your accuracy, shots fired, and a host of other performance data.

The full Update 1.2 changelog includes a breakdown of all the weapon and operator balancing changes arriving in this patch. Notably, the 30mm cannon pods on the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal stealth helicopters have had their overheat speeds increased considerably in order to give infantry more of an opportunity to hit back at them.