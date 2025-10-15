Battlefield 6 cuts Conquest matches down to avoid underwhelming endings, but it's gone in the wrong direction

A new Battlefield 6 update has just sliced the number of tickets teams start with on all Conquest maps, in an attempt to avoid games hitting the time limit. The zone-control mode has become Battlefield's go-to over the years (despite mild protestations from Rush enthusiasts such as myself), and it's symbolic of the grand-scale bombast that makes BF6 one of the best multiplayer games this year. But no-one wants an arbitrary countdown to blow the whistle and call time right as things are coming down to a climax.

The Battlefield 6 Comms account says that the change - which affects all Battlefield 6 maps that support Conquest - is to help "matches finish at a more natural pace," because many rounds have been hitting the time limit rather than ending when one side's tickets reach zero. Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley get the most dramatic reductions, being chopped from the old cap of 1,000 tickets down to 700 each, but there are cuts across the board.

Here are the new Battlefield 6 Conquest starting ticket counts:

Siege of Cairo: 1,000 → 900

1,000 → 900 Empire State: 1,000 → 900

1,000 → 900 Iberian Offensive: 1,000 → 900

1,000 → 900 Liberation Peak: 1,000 → 800

1,000 → 800 Manhattan Bridge: 1,000 → 800

1,000 → 800 Operation Firestorm: 1,000 → 700

1,000 → 700 New Sobek City: 1,000 → 900

1,000 → 900 Mirak Valley: 1,000 → 700

The developer says it will "keep monitoring feedback and data to make sure the flow of each match feels right." However, while this will have the intended effect of causing more matches to come to a natural conclusion, I can't help but feel that the move is in the wrong direction, and that it would have been better to extend or remove the existing time limit. Doing so would mean more scale, more action, and ultimately more opportunity to earn XP within each match.

A quick survey of our news team reveals similar opinions, and almost all of the responses from players look to be in agreement as well. "The easier solution would be just to remove the time limits," YouTuber 'MoiDawg' writes. "Close games are incredible and this artificial time limit ruins comebacks. Just let us play Conquest. I'm not joining a Conquest game thinking it'll be over in 20 minutes. Huge L."

Trying to bring the battle home for your squad? Check our tier list of the best Battlefield 6 weapons to get the edge. You can also learn how to level up fast in Battlefield 6 with the help of our experts.

Do you agree with us on this change, or are you a fan of the existing time limit? Join the PCGamesN Discord and share your thoughts with the team.