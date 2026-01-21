Battlefield 6 Season 2 sees a fan-favorite vehicle return to the fray, with a familiar map set to drop further down the line

Battlefield 6 hit a small bump in the road as it approached Season 2, and in a move that surprised a fair few of us, decided to delay the release of its sophomore content drop. The team cited "community feedback" as the reason and not much more, with a disconcertingly vague post about needing to "polish and refine" what they already had.

It wasn't a huge disaster, as the extension of Season 1 of the FPS game brought with it extra time for players to complete the Battle Pass, and a new bonus track to keep everyone busy while the team looked to perfect what was coming next. Now, thanks to a new X post, we have more of an idea what is to come when Battlefield 6 Season 2 drops on Tuesday, February 17.

There's the usual suite of changes you would expect with any significant Battlefield 6 patch, including improvements to aircraft systems and the testing of Aircraft Radar, as well as hit reg consistency while on the ground. Removing those instances of "death behind cover" is the main aim of the latter changes.

The big additions, however, come in the form of a new map and a fan-favorite vehicle making its return - and one that I shudder to think about. The AH-7 Little Bird is coming back, and while that may not seem like a big deal to some, it is a huge deal for those with skills. I am not one of those people, so all this change means to me is that I need to look up a lot more often, lest my head become detached from my body.

The Little Bird is the ultimate vehicle for skill expression. Any pilot worth their salt can weave in and out of combat like it's nothing, and can mow down scores of players using the twin-mounted miniguns. An engineer is now a must.

The new map is called Contaminated, and while we don't know the ins and outs of it just yet, Battlefield Studios confirms that it's comparable in size to Eastwood and Mirak Valley, and from the concept art, we can see it's set in a mountainous area with lots of lovely green foliage. Nice.

The team also confirms that classic Battlefield 4 map, Golmund Railway, is being remade for BF6. This is more of a long-term project, but it's one that the developer wants feedback on, so it will be available to play on Battlefield Labs soon in its early stages of development.

Last, but certainly not least, is the mention of battle royale solos. Solos is a mode that many clamoured for on the release of Redsec, and Battlefield Studios are acquiescing, looking into how this mode fits into the BR effectively. Those lone wolves who don't want to share victory will get a chance to try our BR solos in Labs fairly soon.

If you want to get involved in Battlefield Labs and have a hand in shaping the next stage of BF6, you can, although you will be subject to NDA, and therefore will not be able to brag publicly about the Little Bird masterclass you put on night after night.