I've never seen a game launch without a single bug. However, some launches are plagued with more of them than others. Battlefield 6 has got off to a relatively good start, considering the size of the game and number of players - a stark contrast to the launch state of its predecessor, 2042. However, there's one particular movement bug in the new multiplayer game that I can't help but laugh at every time I see it. Thankfully, a developer at Battlefield Studios has confirmed it is working on a fix, so soon you won't have to deal with superpowered soldiers any more.

If you're not aware of this exploit, it's simple to execute. If you're playing as the Assault class, simply place your ladder gadget on an angle, leaning against a low wall or similar. Run up the ladder and, when you're halfway up, spin 180 degrees and jump. The resulting leap pings you down the street or off a building faster than Usain Bolt after downing a can of Monster. This allows you to surprise opponents, rapidly rotate to objectives, or quickly bail out of firefights.

Battlefield 6's lead producer David Sirland has responded to a player who asked him to patch the bug, saying simply: "we will." This is why I don't mind explaining how to do the bug, as even if you're a filthy cheater keen to exploit every unintentional trick in the game's arsenal, you won't be able to do so for very long.

This piece of movement tech is hilarious to watch, as Battlefield 6's realism takes a backseat in favor of a Road Runner-esque speed boost. When someone uses it against you in a match, however, it's decidedly less humorous.

This news comes on the back of a huge opening weekend for Battlefield 6 where there's been very little to complain about. Its player numbers left Call of Duty in the dust on Steam, and devs are already looking at fixes for the most egregious problems in the game. Even when those playing BF6 through the EA app suffered brief outages, they were swiftly compensated with free battle passes.

Once Battlefield 6 irons out some of its smaller creases and patches these exploits, we've got an all-time great shooter on our hands. Well, if the developer expands some of its maps a bit so we have more space for vehicles, that is…

Grab your ladders and load your magazines, ensuring you've picked the best Battlefield 6 weapons for the job.

