While life stuff has got in the way of me grinding Battlefield 6 as much as I would've liked, I've still managed to sink half a dozen hours into it so far. What I've played has been excellent - it feels like a true return to form and one of the best FPS games I've played in ages - but Battlefield 6's slow progression rates are a sticking point. There's not a whole lot to show for my six hours, if I'm honest, and that's not solely because of my thumbs. Unlocking new guns, attachments, and gadgets is pretty sluggish, and while you never want progression to be cheap and easy, the health of Battlefield 6's Portal mode needs the base game to be a bit more generous. Why? Because XP farms, which were inevitably going to spring up, are now being rinsed by players.

I don't mind using some of the best Battlefield 6 Portal codes for an optimized progression grind - pick a map and mode combo you know you excel at, find a 24/7 server, and rack up kills like there's no tomorrow. It'll create a consistent yet honestly earned flow of XP. But there's already a race to the top in Battlefield 6 using Portal experiences designed for just farming.

Accurately recreating Call of Duty's Shipment map is a great example of how people should use Portal creatively, but there's also a reason why there's several iterations of it when I look on the browser right now - they've become renowned farming servers.

Battlefield Studios is moving as swiftly as it can to block super egregious XP farms, so hats off to it there. But if progression in regular game modes was just a little faster, you can't help but feel there'd be less of an explosion in these problematic Portal servers to begin with.

While there are of course plenty of players happy that these servers exist so that they can access better attachments and weapons more quickly, many are getting fed up with it. Here's just one such post on the Battlefield subreddit poking fun at a spammy series of XP farms.

Portal is brilliant - I love the jet training courses, the 24/7 Firestorm servers, and the hardcore lobbies. As it has been in previous games, I want it to be a bastion of creativity and community, not a mechanism for exploits. While Battlefield Studios could simply keep things as they are and take out servers when it spots them, surely an increase in regular XP gain would go a long way to removing the need for those kinds of servers in the first place.

While I don't expect an arsenal of meta guns after just six hours of play, I did hope to be a much higher rank than I am and to have access to few more loadout options than I currently do. If you're an honest soldier, we've got a handy guide on how to level up fast in Battlefield 6. Our list of the best Battlefield 6 weapons will help you craft some devastating loadouts too.

How are you finding Battlefield 6 so far? Head to the PCGamesN Discord server to let me and the rest of our community know.