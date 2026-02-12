Battlefield 6 Season 2 is well-packed with additions, but it's missing the killer element to lure me back in

After weeks of teasers, Battlefield Studios has fully unveiled all the content coming to Battlefield 6 Season 2. Once again spread out across three phases, there are two new maps, a bunch of guns, and some limited-time modes on offer for the core game, as well as some new Redsec content too. Given that the new season was pushed back by four weeks, however, I was really expecting more.

Here's my deal with Battlefield 6. The first couple of weeks, I was buzzing from the fact that Battlefield was back and that the majority of the mistakes made in 2042 had not been repeated. I was enjoying it as much as some of the best FPS games in the series, and could envisage myself playing it fairly religiously throughout the winter.

Then there was something of a one-two punch that knocked me right off the Battlefield 6 horse. Arc Raiders was for sure one of the punches, but so was Battlefield Redsec. The free-to-play battle royale spinoff really rubbed me the wrong way - not only because it was pretty mid, but because it felt like a distraction. Why not put all your effort and energy into making Battlefield 6 as good as it can be? Since then, I've only played a handful of sporadic matches.

I hoped that Season 2 would properly pull me back in, and there does seem to be some content worth returning for. One new map at launch, and another arriving with the second phase of the season, is nice to see. Contaminated is the kind of large-scale warfare map players have been begging for, and that hillside looks like a prime sniping spot. While I'm less enthused about the second, smaller location, Hagental Base, Battlefield Studios does at least tease that it's inspired by classics like Operation Metro, a series favorite of mine. So I'll give it the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

At launch on Tuesday, February 17, a limited-time mode that spreads hallucinogenic gas around the maps is coming, which sounds like it could potentially be fun. Phase two then brings another limited-time mode, Nightfall, which has a rather vague description on the official blog post at the moment, but I'm presuming at least a couple of levels are getting nighttime variants. An interesting twist, for sure. Yet another limited-time mode arrives in phase three, but this seems to be more of a narrative-based spin on existing content from what I can interpret right now.

Then you've got your usual affair of new weapons, vehicles, and gadgets, plus the new battle pass. And that's your lot.

Maybe those later modes are more exciting than they seem right now, but as things stand today, that feels like a bit of an uninspiring offering. There are also limited-time modes and content for Redsec (I guess that means there is a decent community of players there) but I can't help but feel like that's just taking up space on the Season 2 roadmap for where more maps and content for Battlefield 6 could be living? Perhaps the full patch notes will contain some more enticing, gameplay-centric changes that make me want to return, but right now, if I do log back in, it'll be more out of hopeful curiosity than a burning desire to play BF6 again.