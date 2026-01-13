Battlefield 6 delays Season 2 by four weeks as it looks to rebound from its winter slump

Battlefield 6 has received a fair bit of stick in recent weeks. Many are pointing out that its momentous, hugely successful start to life has petered out over December and the start of the new year - it's not on life support by any means, but player counts are certainly not as healthy as they were, and the buzz has really worn off. It put a lot of eggs in the battle royale basket with Redsec too, but that really hasn't paid off. As someone currently in Arc Raiders' vice-like grip, I was eagerly awaiting Season 2 to arrive and give me a reason to be released from Embark's clutches. However, I'll have to wait a little longer for my return to Battlefield 6, as its new season has just been delayed.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 was supposed to begin next week, but now Season 1 is going to run longer than planned, with a new mini battle pass to plug the gap. While the actual Season 1 battle pass will be extended, and new weekly challenges added, something called the Frostfire Bonus Path will hit the FPS game on Tuesday, January 27. Although it's a separate rewards track, it can be progressed simultaneously with any existing battle pass paths, if you haven't already completed them - your XP will count towards both.

The Frostfire Bonus Path will have a free track with a decent amount of rewards, but anyone who already bought the Season 1 battle pass will get access to an extra premium track. "Free rewards from the Frostfire Bonus Path will include a Hardware XP boost, a vehicle skin, and playercard customization items, while battle pass owners can grab a new Weapon Package, a career XP boost, and additional customization items," a new post from Battlefield Studios reads.

This additional period of Season 1 will also include "several double XP periods and free daily login rewards," as well as a celebration of Valentine's Day in mid-February.

So, why is Battlefield 6 pushing back Season 2? It's not to avoid clashes with anything that's been announced from big rivals like Black Ops 7 or Arc Raiders - the former just had its Fallout-themed Season 1 Reloaded update, and the latter hasn't (at the time of writing) revealed what's next following the end of its Cold Snap event. Clearly recognizing the need for Season 2 to really hit the mark and attract players back to the game, Battlefield Studios dev simply says it needs more time to do that.

"During our ongoing development, we've continued to review community feedback and, in order to keep our promise, determined that our best path forward is to extend Season 1 and give ourselves extra time to further polish and refine Season 2," the team says.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will now arrive on Tuesday, February 17 - that's four weeks later than was initially planned. It'll be interesting to see what Battlefield Studios has up its sleeves for what could be a really important turning point for the game. As I mentioned at the top, it's not a total disaster for Battlefield 6 right now, but I feel like it's certainly performing below its potential given just how glowing its reception was.